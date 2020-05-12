Motel 6 Firearm

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Monday night after he collided his vehicle into the wall of a room at the Motel 6 located at 1350 Easton Drive.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

Marco Pergis, 37, was taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail for driving under the influence and weapons violations, according to a BPD news release.

Officers reported to the accident at about 9 p.m., where a vehicle had collided into one of the rooms at the motel and the driver attempted to run away, BPD said. During a foot pursuit with officers Pergis discarded a loaded handgun, BPD said.

No one at the motel was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.

