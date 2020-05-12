The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Monday night after he drove his vehicle into a Motel 6 located at 1350 Easton Drive.
Marco Pergis, 37, was taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail for driving under the influence and weapons violations, according to a BPD news release.
Officers reported to the accident at about 9 p.m., where a vehicle had collided into one of the rooms at the motel and the driver attempted to run away, BPD said. During a foot pursuit with officers Pergis discarded a loaded handgun, BPD said.
No one at the motel was injured.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.