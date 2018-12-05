Authorities say a Bakersfield man armed with a "stabbing object" was shot dead by Arvin police early Wednesday.
An investigation into the shooting death of Richard Posadas, 26, is being conducted by Arvin police and the Kern County District Attorney's office.
Police said officers were called to the 900 block of Wernli Court at about 1:10 a.m. to a report of spousal abuse. They contacted a man, later identified as Posadas, inside the residence holding what officers believed was a knife.
Posadas ignored commands to drop the object and continued to move toward officers, according to police. Officers used a less lethal weapon but it had no effect, police said.
The officers then fired at and struck Posadas, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released whether he was holding a knife or if the object was something else.
