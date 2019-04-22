A man was taken into custody by Kern County Sheriff's deputies today following a report of a stabbing in Oildale this morning.
Deputies responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 200 block of Beardsley Avenue around 10:30 a.m. following an argument that broke out in front of a nearby liquor store.
The suspect ran away so deputies set up a perimeter in the area and eventually located the man at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
Andrew Aguilar, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. A sheriff's spokeswoman said Aguilar is a documented gang member.
