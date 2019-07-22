A man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds were found by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:02 p.m., Sunday, at the 300 block of E. Fairview Road.
The Sheriff’s Office said both victims were Hispanic.
Fire personnel and medical aid arrived after deputies were dispatched to the scene and pronounced both subjects deceased, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Homicide detectives arrived later to assume the investigation, the report said.
