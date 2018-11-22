Two people were shot in south Bakersfield Thursday morning by someone possibly known by one of the victims, according to police.
The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. at a mobile home park at 3000 S. Chester Ave., police said. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who was shot once.
Injuries to both victims were minor to moderate, police said. They were taken to local hospitals.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.