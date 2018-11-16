A man and a child were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 early Friday, according to KBAK Channel 29.
Multiple people were ejected after the vehicle drifted off the road around 2 a.m. just north of Bear Mountain Boulevard, according to KBAK. The vehicle rolled over several times.
The child was not properly restrained, the station reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.