A 41-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 early Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Multiple people were ejected after 2000 Ford Expedition drifted off the road around 2 a.m. just north of Bear Mountain Boulevard, officers said. The SUV had been traveling south at 80 mph when it drifted to the right and off the roadway.
The child was not properly restrained, and others in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts, according to the CHP. Four of the six occupants were thrown from the SUV.
The coroner's office Friday afternoon identified the man as Penitito Lemana and the child as Emmanitta Torres.
In addition to those killed, a 21-year-old woman, 14-year-old girl, another 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were in the SUV, officers said. All of the occupants are from South San Francisco.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officers.
