A Kern County jury found a man not guilty on multiple rape charges Friday.
While acquitting Juan Valderrama, 58, of several sex offenses, the jury convicted him of an attempted threat charge. Sentencing is set for Jan. 23.
"Mr. Valderrama cried tears of joy when he heard the verdict," said his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman.
"I thank the jurors who worked so hard and came to the correct verdict. Mr. Valderrama will rejoin polite society before the Super Bowl."
Valderrama has been in custody since his arrest in January.
