A man charged with killing a man at Heritage Park in 2017 has been acquitted of most charges, according to court records.
Guillermo Soto, 21, was acquitted during a hearing on Wednesday of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and willful cruelty to a child in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Christopher Guardron on Dec. 9, 2017.
He was found guilty on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. Soto will have his sentencing on the charge on June 19.
The shooting happened as a result of two girls who were angry at each other and agreed to meet at Heritage Park to settle their differences. One of them brought Guadron and a few other people while the other brought Soto, her boyfriend.
At one point during the meeting, a fight broke out and Soto allegedly pulled out his gun and fired multiple times, according to court documents. Guadron was fatally injured after being hit by one of the bullets. One of the girls had minor injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, police said.
After a preliminary investigation, BPD officers arrested Soto on the same day. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents, Soto claimed he and his girlfriend had been fired upon, not the other way around. He said he was trying to separate the girls when someone else pulled out a gun and began firing at them. However, he said they missed and hit Guardron and the girl on accident.
