A man charged with 10 felonies after allegedly driving through a group of protesters on May 29 was ruled to qualify for a diversion program for mental health reasons at the Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Michael Tran has pleaded not guilty to charges that include 10 assault with a deadly weapon felony charges. The charges relate to the 10 individuals seen in videos who appeared to be “most likely to be hit if not for their own efforts to get out of the way,” according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
After being evaluated by Kern Behavioral Health’s Adult Transition Team, Tran was found to be “eligible and appropriate” for the diversion program, Kinzel said.
“The diversion program requires compliance with the terms of the mental health providers, and no new law violations being committed during the two year term of diversion,” Kinzel said.
Tran's criminal case will be put on hold while the diversion program is attempted. There will be regular updates for the court to determine if Tran is in compliance with the terms of the diversion program.
“Failure to comply with the terms of the diversion, or the commission of a new crime, are grounds for exclusion from the program,” Kinzel said. “If excluded, the criminal case would resume where it left off.”
The next status hearing to determine compliance is set for Nov. 20.
The incident occurred in downtown Bakersfield, when members of the community joined with nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed at the hands of law enforcement.