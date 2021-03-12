Man accused of beating roommate to death with prosthetic leg pleads guilty

A man accused of beating his roommate to death with a prosthetic leg has pleaded guilty to second degree murder, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.
The DA says Paul Lujan, 43 at the time of his arrest, was living with Lawrence Olivas, 68, at Betty’s Home, a local board and care facility for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Lujan had a history of mental illness and uses a prosthetic leg and a wheelchair, according to a news release.
While Olivas was sleeping, on May 9, 2019, the DA says Lujan used his prosthetic leg to beat Olivas in the head. Olivas suffered multiple facial fractures and severe internal head trauma, the release said.
Olivas died of his injuries two months after the attack.
Lujan initially claimed he acted in self defense, the DA said, however the Bakersfield Police Department located corroborating evidence and spoke with multiple witnesses. Additional statements made by Lujan after his arrest also contradicted previous statements, according to the DA.
Lujan faces a 15-year-to-life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for April 13.
Deputy DA Gina Pearl handled the case.