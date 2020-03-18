Macy's announced that it will temporarily close all stores now through March 31, citing COVID-19 concerns, according to a message from Jeff Gennette, the company’s chairman and CEO.
The closure will impact all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores, according to Gennette’s statement.
“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work," Gennette said. "During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."
