A 47-year-old Long Beach man died early Monday morning after the SUV he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 5 and rolled over.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound, just south of the Lerdo Highway exit, when for an unknown reason he allowed his vehicle to veer into the dirt median.
The driver overcorrected to the right and lost control of his vehicle. However, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the SUV, the CHP said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of his family. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.