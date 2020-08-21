Amid the uncertain future of Uber and Lyft operations in the state, local officials and professionals working on behalf of DUI victims and offenders weighed in on the possibility of a ride-hailing vacuum.
On Thursday, an appeals court allowed the two companies to continue operating in California with their drivers classified as independent contractors, rather than employees. The appeals court will hear arguments during an Oct. 13 hearing, giving the companies a few months to continue operations as normal, according to The Associated Press.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood weighed in on the positive impact the ride-hailing services have had locally at curtailing drunken driving.
“Uber and Lyft make it so much easier for someone to go out for dinner or drinks and just use their phone to get a ride with no excuses,” Youngblood said. “We know it reduces the number of people driving under the influence.”
Carla Pearson, a victim specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kern County, lamented the idea of losing the services locally.
“Our opinion is that Uber wants to save lives and if they do leave our community, there will be a huge impact,” Pearson said.
She added that MADD’s state executive is currently working with Uber, Lyft and the state government to try and find a solution regarding the issue.
During MADD Kern County’s annual law enforcement recognition virtual awards ceremony in July, it was reported that someone is more likely to die of a DUI crash in Kern County than any other county in California. It was also noted that Kern was the second-worst county in the U.S. in terms of that statistic.
“My opinion is that we still have a significant (DUI) issue locally,” Pearson said. “We’re processing about 4,000 people through the Kern County court system for DUI’s and, honestly, if we had more law enforcement out on the streets, those numbers would be even higher.”
On Thursday, prior to Uber and Lyft gaining their reprieve, MADD’s state chapter put out a statement expressing their “grave concerns” over the possibility of losing the companies’ service.
“MADD hopes that as lawmakers, opinion leaders and citizens make decisions about the future of rideshare, they will consider how this valuable service provides alternatives to drinking and driving,” MADD said in their statement.
In November, voters can decide on a ballot initiative that will allow the app-based companies to continue treating drivers as independent contractors, making them exempt from state laws mandating overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement, according to the Associated Press. The law would provide drivers with “alternative benefits,” including a minimum wage and subsidies for health insurance.
On Wednesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, voiced his displeasure with California Assembly Bill 5 — the controversial bill that took effect Jan. 1 and makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees — during an appearance on the national political radio program "Armstrong and Getty."
"California is the leader when it comes to tech jobs, gig jobs and others — and here Democrats control the state, and what are they doing? They're crushing them,” McCarthy said.
The ride-hailing companies have argued that they’re technology companies, not transportation companies, so drivers aren't a core part of their business, according to AP.
Representatives from Rideshare Drivers United, a group representing many potentially impacted drivers, condemned the actions of Uber and Lyft in a statement released on Thursday.
“If Uber and Lyft would rather leave California entirely than pay their workers the bare minimum that they owe under the law, it shows the public exactly where their priorities are,” said Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen. “These giant gig companies care only about their bottom line and have no regard for the wellbeing of the drivers who make their companies viable.”
However, some seem to think that neither Uber nor Lyft are going anywhere. DUI attorney Richard Middlebrook said he views the threat to leave the state as more of a “tactic” than anything else.
“I think they’ll be here for the long run,” he said. “No one who sees the money they make is going to allow that money to just disappear.”
He said that even in the event Uber and Lyft leave the state, he “couldn’t imagine” there isn’t another company that wouldn’t “step up and comply with the law.”
“They created a need and a want throughout Bakersfield and California. I ride in Uber all of the time, whether here locally or other big cities,” Middlebrook said. “I don’t have a taxi number; I don’t even know who to call for a taxi.”
He cited Bakersfield as having a taxi problem, but also said that certainly isn’t an excuse not to have a safe mode of transportation.
“It would be detrimental to the citizens to lose a service like that,” Middlebrook said.
I have used Uber and Lyft on several occasions, usually around the holidays. I'm not much of a drinker, and I don't go out much, but when I do, I DON'T drive. So, I'd really hate to lose these two essential businesses. Not so much for myself, but for everyone else who uses them. They do cut down on drunk driving and driving under the influence. There is only one reason I could see to do away with these important resources, and that is to increase revenue from DUI's while putting innocent people in harms way.
