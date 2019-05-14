Locale Farm to Table was closed on Tuesday after county health officials found rodent droppings during an inspection.
Inspectors found fresh droppings under a soda fountain machine as well as on shelves under a register and next to a grease trap under a sink, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Inspectors also found grease buildup under a fryer and debris under the soda fountain drink machine, shelves under the register and next to the grease trap.
Rat droppings were found in another inspection held at the downtown business, located at 1727 18th St., in August 2018. That inspection didn’t lead to closure, however.
Something about this place kept me from ever going in. Now I know. Rats and mice love Downtown.
