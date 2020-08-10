A local woman that was suspected to be missing while in Mexico visiting family has been located and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The woman, whose name is believed to be Emily Alejandra Fernandez, traveled to Guadalajara in February to visit unidentified family and her last known communication was in May.
BPD said the investigation was aided by community assistance and that the investigation has been closed.
