After receiving a break on April rent from their landlords, the owners of Umi Sushi & Sake were inspired to pay it forward by donating 1,000 surgical masks to Adventist Health Bakersfield on Wednesday morning.
Co-owners Charlie Han and Peter Yuzon presented the masks in the hospital’s parking lot to Sharlet Briggs, the hospital’s president, while maintaining the proper six-feet-apart social distancing protocol. Briggs nearly became emotional when expressing her gratitude to the business owners and their staff.
“You guys are making a difference for our employees. My heart goes out to you,” she said. “With a lot of businesses in town having to shut down, you guys are stepping up.”
As of Wednesday, the southwest Bakersfield Japanese restaurant is still open for business, as it currently offers delivery service and pick-up options. Yuzon credited the local community and all it's done to support their restaurant since it opened in 2017.
“It was time to give back,” he said.
The masks will be used by hospital staff and visitors, according to hospital spokeswoman Megan Simpson. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, surgical masks have the ability to protect from contact with liquids. They are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
On Monday, Briggs emphasized that she was unaware of any shortage of masks or other personal protective equipment at her hospital or other local healthcare providers.
When Han learned last week that his business would be getting a break on its April rent, he bought the masks in bulk with the intention of donating them. The restaurant owners described it being a critical time for Bakersfield in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Bakersfield is a very, very giving community,” Briggs pointed out.
Throughout the donation she reiterated the importance of maintaining social distance and said she had been working from home in an effort to stem the local spread of COVID-19.
“I love that I’m finding more and more people are staying home. We all have an important part in this,” Briggs said.
