As October is breast cancer awareness month, local organizations are collaborating to fundraise as well as increase access to breast cancer screening.
Links for Life, a non-profit breast cancer support and services organization, is aiming to once again “paint the town pink,” both literally and figuratively. The organization's efforts are exhibited through hosting community events, fundraisers and/or placing pink ribbons throughout downtown, according to Jennifer Henry, the organization’s executive director.
“Kern County has a higher (breast cancer) diagnosis rate than the rest of California,” Henry said. “On top of that, we’ve had reduced numbers of women being screened because of COVID-19.
“(Women) still need to go in, they still need to be screened and diagnosed earlier so they can have a greater survival rate.”
The Kern County Public Health Services Department has deployed a billboard campaign as well as a social media campaign for the month, according to Michelle Corson, spokesperson for the department.
Corson said that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Kern County. On average each year in Kern, 91 women die from breast cancer and another 500 are diagnosed with it, Corson said.
On Saturday, Links for Life is hosting its virtual Lace ‘n Run/Walk event that can be completed anywhere participants would like, Henry said. There will be a tent set up from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Park at Riverwalk, where participants can pick up gear, medals and survivor gifts.
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department will also be selling T-shirts at the park in their collaboration with Links for Life. All profits will go towards the non-profit organization, according to Wes Howard, firefighter with BFD.
“It’s the firefighters supporting our community and members of our community who go through a tough time,” Howard said when discussing the collaboration's significance with BFD. “Next, firefighters have a much higher incident rate for cancer and a large number of firefighters are expected to get cancer during their career and post-career.”
Also throughout October, Haddad Dodge Ram will be donating $100 to Links for Life for each car they sell, according to Ali Bakoo, spokesperson for the dealership. They also have pink lights set up in their parking lot at night, pink pins, stickers and ribbon cutouts for customers to write the name of a loved one they’re supporting or someone that passed from breast cancer.
“Haddad (Dodge Ram) has always been involved in the community and we’ve always considered Kern County our home,” Bakoo said. “(Links for Life) has a direct tie-in to Bakersfield and it provides so many local men and women affected or surviving breast cancer.”
On Oct. 23, Kern Radiology will be offering free screening mammograms. Sal Monnarez, spokesperson for the office, said that while registration was full — they were only able to support 60 free mammograms this year — Kern Radiology has raised additional funds for 20 more openings as of Thursday evening.
Women must be at least 40 years old and have no health insurance to receive the free mammogram, according to a news release. Women must also be a resident of Kern County, have no previous mammogram in the last year and have a physician so the imaging service can relay its report.
“With COVID-19, (Kern Radiology) wanted to figure out how we can give back to the community. We’ve teamed up with businesses and put our money in a pot,” Monnarez said.
Links for Life will also be hosting a virtual support group on Oct. 6, via Zoom. They will be partnering with AIS Cancer Center on Oct. 9 to provide free breast screening for uninsured women. A virtual hangout will be held on Oct. 13 via Zoom as a part of “strong links,” which is for husbands of women experiencing breast cancer. More information can be found at linksforlife.org.