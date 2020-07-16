A local man pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge of destroying evidence in a federal investigation in which the man was allegedly facilitating prostitution.
Jerome Roberson, 33, allegedly facilitated prostitution in the Bakersfield area using his cellphone and other means in December 2019, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
At the time, federal agents were investigating Roberson due to his involvement in the Country Boy Crip gang, according to the news release. It stated that Roberson allegedly smashed his cellphone in an effort to conceal evidence when confronted by federal agents.
He was charged with using a cellular device to facilitate interstate prostitution and obstruction of justice on Dec. 17, 2019.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the news release.
Roberson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Oct. 16. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the news release states.
(0) comments
