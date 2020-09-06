Hate has not discriminated throughout Kern County in 2020.
Hate crimes this year have already exceeded their 2019 totals, according to both the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2019, BPD had only one instance of a hate crime reported and KCSO saw five separate instances. As of last Monday, BPD has recorded four hate crimes this year and KCSO has tallied six.
“I mean (the increase in hate crimes is) obviously very concerning,” said BPD Chief Greg Terry. “Crime increasing in general is something that the police department is concerned about and working with the community to get involved. But an increase in hate crimes is a great concern.”
Hate crime statutes apply only when the target of the crime is chosen based on the victim's actual or perceived race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability, according to California Legislature.
In a recent incident, Dennis James Knippel, 51, of Weldon, was arrested Aug. 29 by KCSO on suspicion of a Feb. 27 hate crime and an assault with a deadly weapon. Knippel is alleged to have been in a verbal altercation with a victim when he shot at the victim while calling the person the N-word, saying “I got something for you,” according to the affidavit in the case.
Knippel pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.
For BPD, this year has had the most individual cases of hate crimes in the last couple of years, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer. In 2018, six incidents of hate crimes were recorded by BPD; however, five of them were all from an incident in which a man spray painted swastikas on houses in a residential area, Pair said.
“2018 would be fair to categorize as only two separate incidents,” Pair said.
This year’s hate crimes have included victims coming from various walks of life, according to Pair.
In early January, there was an assault of a Hispanic man by an unidentified black man, Pair said. The suspect is alleged to have made hateful homosexual slurs toward the victim and left visible injuries.
In late March, there was vandalism reported at a business in the 1000 block of 34th Street. The business was owned by an Asian man and a suspect spray painted the word “virus” on the building, according to Pair.
On June 15, there was an aggravated assault reported outside of a business at Norris and Coffee roads. The victim was a white woman who encountered a Black man with a baseball bat following a potential road rage incident, according to Pair. He said the man broke things on the woman’s vehicle and made mention of her race throughout the attack.
On Aug. 4, a Hispanic man was assaulted in the 4800 block of Buena Vista Road by multiple white men. The suspects targeted the victim’s sexual preference during the assault and referred to the victim as a “gay liberal.”
On June 1, an arson and potential hate crime were reported by KCSO after an organizer of a May 31 protest downtown had their care set on fire. Racial slurs and the word “die” were written on the victim’s car, as previously reported.
KCSO’s most recently reported hate crime happened on June 11, according to KCSO Lt. David Kessler. This instance is the only one that has been charged as a felony while the other five were all charged as misdemeanors.
Kessler explained that oftentimes hate crimes can be “wobblers” and will be determined as a felony or misdemeanor by prosecutors.
According to Joseph Kinzel, the Kern County District Attorney's spokesman, hate crimes can elevate from a misdemeanor offense into a felony if it can be proven that the crime was primarily motivated by the suspect’s perceived protected class of the victim, and the crime causes injury or includes present ability to cause injury, involves a crime causing $950 or more in damage or loss, or if the defendant has prior hate crime convictions.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood declined to comment on the increase in hate crimes due to the increase being "insignificant," he said.
Both Youngblood and Terry said that prosecuting hate crimes can be difficult because the suspect’s intent must be proven.
Terry wanted to make it clear that BPD takes reported hate crimes very seriously.
“We take specific steps when a hate crime is reported here. They get reported in a special way so it gets the attention it deserves,” Terry said.
Terry also said that hate crimes are often underreported due to many people not wanting to “feel like a victim,” being unsure if the crime was intentional or not or that law enforcement “doesn’t care.”
Amid these increases, both Terry and Youngblood are also cognizant of the national climate in which protests have turned deadly over the past week as opposing sides have begun to clash in the streets. Terry said he takes it “very seriously.”
“I’m always concerned how national events might impact us locally not only for this but for other events,” Terry said. “Thankfully we haven’t experienced what other communities have experienced.”
Youngblood said he didn’t want to get “either side” fired up, but the sheriff’s office is prepared in any event of unrest or violence, related to hate crimes or not.
“I think the county’s been divided for a long time and we’re seeing that come to a head,” Youngblood said. “Both sides are accusing the other side of starting the violence.
“I don’t think it’s going to go away anytime soon; maybe on November 4th.”
(6) comments
There's one thing we finally got straight. Blacks can be guilty of Hate Crimes.
Hate has not discriminated throughout Kern County in Trump and Kevin's America... Biden-Harris 2020
When your President basically builds his following on the philosophy of "hate thy neighbors" then haters feel empowered.
Never realized it was Trump supporters rioting in Portland, New York City, Minneapolis and numerous other cities. Thank you for clearing up that misconception.
Stop it Boris! Are you saying that almost every single city with riots continually going on are Democrat majority cities and states? That can’t be true.....
Nah, Dweeb. Love how Trump's "hate" defied the pandemic and Blacks and Hispanics all benefited from amazingly low unemployment numbers. Try again - unless you are having trouble focusing from all that thin, unpleasant air in your boarded up basement.
