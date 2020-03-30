The city of Bakersfield, Kern County, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber and the Kern Economic Development Corporation have established an emergency hotline for the business community to bring up any questions or concerns and to learn about resources they may qualify for during the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Business Resource Response Team can be reached at 336-6860 or by email at covid@bakochamber.com. Services are available in both English and Spanish, according to a press release by the chamber.
“Our local businesses are at the forefront of our minds. As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are actively working to make sure local businesses are equipped to handle these unprecedented challenges,” said Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the chamber. “As our community focuses on saving lives, we must also secure our members’ livelihoods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.