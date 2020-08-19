The state’s largest biodiesel producer gave a glimpse into the continued expansion of its local plant Wednesday, as it continues attempting to increase its production by 50 percent.
Crimson Renewable Energy, located south of Highway 223 in southwestern Kern County, is in the process of creating a facility designed to distill and purify the biofuel it produces from a variety of used oils and animal fats. The project began in December 2019 and is expected to be operational by summer 2021, according to Chris Dixon, Crimson’s quality manager.
“All of our operators and managers have worked really hard to bring the volume up to max capacity at this point, that’s been the hardest part,” Dixon said. “It’s like a symphony. Every little piece has to be working properly and in-tune.”
Rep. TJ Cox was in attendance on the tour as were various local media outlets. Cox, a former chemical engineer himself, stressed the importance of renewable forms of energy to help the state transition away from fossil fuels.
“We have to create quality, affordable fuel — clean fuel — for the Central Valley,” Cox said. “I’m just so grateful that it’s happening right here in our own district."
Crimson typically utilizes corn oil from Pixley and cooking oil from restaurants in Chico, Richmond and Oregon as sources for their product. However, due to reduced availability of those items during the COVID-19 period, Crimson has been using primarily rendered pork fat from Hanford, Dixon said.
The oils are heated, filtered and treated with chemicals to remove any glycerol to create a crude biodiesel, Dixon said. The final product is a red-tinted liquid that's typically shipped to other facilities to be purified and distilled.
Dixon explained that while their biodiesel is typically tailored toward transportation, it can also be utilized in backup generators.
Following the tour, Cory Busby, Crimson’s director of operations, spoke at a news conference alongside Cox. He discussed the future of renewable energy as California faces a potential energy crisis that's sparked rotating blackouts in some parts of the state.
“You can’t stick a straw in the ground and expect anything to be there,” Busby said.
Cox added it’s important for Kern County to “diversify” its energy production as he considers it the “top energy producing county” in the U.S. He emphasized that the future of renewable energy will likely use the same kinds of plants and refineries that are used for oil locally.
“There’s going to be a transition (from oil) and it matters how we handle that transition,” Cox said. “I just want to thank Crimson for making the investment here and putting people to work and making sure that families have the opportunities to grow (through jobs).”
Busby said that Crimson is currently hiring and has about 120 daily employees.
He emphasized the important role that biodiesel plays when it comes to improving the environment. Busby noted the particularly gray and smoggy horizon that surrounded Crimson on Wednesday morning.
“Hopefully one of these days the sky will be blue over Bakersfield,” he said.
(1) comment
as long as it works and doesn't make the planet any hotter for the folks that survive the Covid... then go 4 it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.