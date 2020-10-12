The blasts of two explosive devices both broke Bakersfield’s early morning solitude and brought a climax to the tense, lengthy standoff between police and a man in the 3100 block of San Dimas Street.
After allegedly beating a woman with a hammer, throwing an explosive device at responding officers, threatening the life of his 4-year-old son and detonating two explosive devices, Elliot Davis, 39, was arrested early Monday morning. His son was taken into protective custody and treated at a local hospital after sustaining abrasions during the incident, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Josiah Valenzuela, operator of the Facebook live streaming page Quality Moment Productions, witnessed about 10 and a half hours of the standoff. He said it was one of the wildest episodes he’s ever seen firsthand.
“It was really heartbreaking to see that child go through that and scary and surreal to see that happen in Bakersfield,” Valenzuela said.
Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched regarding reports of a man beating a woman with a hammer. The victim, with visible injuries, fled before officers arrived, according to BPD. She drove herself to an area hospital, where it was determined she sustained moderate to major injuries.
When officers arrived, Davis threw an unknown explosive device in their direction and fled into his residence, BPD said. No officers were injured.
Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer, said the device was reportedly more explosive in nature than a Molotov cocktail, but said the investigation was still ongoing.
A perimeter was established and crisis negotiators made contact with Davis. He made statements indicating he was in possession of additional explosive devices, the potential of forcing officers to kill him and refused to allow the juvenile to leave the residence, BPD said in a news release.
Negotiations continued until about 4 a.m., when Davis was seen in possession of improvised explosive and incendiary devices and made statements that led officers to believe that the life of the child was in danger.
When tactical units attempted to apprehend Davis, he lit the explosive device, police said. In video from Valenzuela’s livestream, two large explosions can be seen from the inside the front of the home.
Officers were able to rescue the child after the explosive devices detonated and Davis was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K9. BPD explosive ordnance officers located additional explosive materials inside the residence, the department said.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of several counts of attempted murder, domestic violence related charges and charges associated with the possession of explosive and incendiary devices, according to BPD. He was taken to an area hospital after sustaining burns related to the incendiary device and because he was subject to K9 use of force. He’s currently in stable condition, BPD said.