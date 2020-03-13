League of Women Voters of Kern County is canceling the March meeting.
Originally scheduled for March 19, due to due to public health concerns, the meeting has been cancelled.
The planned program was to include Dr. Vernon Harper, who was to make a presentation regarding the collaboration program between Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield.
For more information call 661-487-2907 or email mbarro10@bak.rr.com.
