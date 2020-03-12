The League of Dreams has canceled its Baseball Opening Ceremonies event originally set for Sunday, and it will not be rescheduled, according to a news release from Jessica Mathews, the league’s executive director.
The decision came from the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the declaration made by Gov. Gavin Newsom and with guidance from Cal State Bakersfield, according to Mathews.
“We are following lead from Kern County Superintendent of Schools to see what will happen with the games for the season,” Mathews said in a release.
Uniform pick-up for registered athletes and volunteers for the 2020 baseball season is being postponed until the week of March 16, according to Mathews.
