A lawsuit against the county has been settled involving a woman who said she was sexually harassed by a corrections officer as a teenager at Juvenile Hall, according to the law offices of Chain Cohn Stiles.
The suit reached its final dismissal on Sept. 14 after a settlement of $250,000 was reached with the county in August, according to the law office’s marketing and public relations director, Jorge Barrientos.
The suit was filed on behalf of Samantha Vasquez in 2016. Vasquez, who was in Juvenile Hall in 2015, reportedly alleged that corrections officer George Anderson made sexual comments to her, groomed her for sexual abuse, propositioned her for sex and watched her shower.
David Cohn, partner at Chain Cohn Stiles, said the suit was part of two separate lawsuits by young women who alleged “various misdeeds” on behalf of Juvenile Hall corrections officers.
“As you might imagine, those activities are not supposed to happen at Juvenile Hall,” Cohn said.
The suit was originally dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in 2017 when she made a summary judgment in favor of the defendants, as previously reported.
However, in January 2019, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Vasquez, clearing the way for her case to go to trial.
County counsel did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.