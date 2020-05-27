Local law enforcement agencies responded to two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon that resulted in injuries to the victims involved.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Beech Avenue and Burbank Street where a man who had been shot was discovered. The victim was taken in an air ambulance to the hospital. There is no suspect information available, according to KCSO.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded at about 12:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 7100 block of Bandolero Way. A man with major injuries was discovered. No further details are available, according to BPD.
