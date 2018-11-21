Call an Uber. Take public transportation. Designate a sober driver.
Whatever you do, don't get behind the wheel while intoxicated.
Not only is drunken driving risking your life and the lives of others, but it could result in an arrest and hefty fines or time behind bars.
Bakersfield police are among the many law enforcement officers who will patrol in droves over the holiday period, looking out for drunken and reckless drivers.
Officers will begin conducting saturation patrols and staffing DUI checkpoints starting Friday as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving Campaign," which last through Dec. 12.
"The holidays are a time to enjoy the company of family and friends, but also a time to be extra careful on the roads," Bakersfield police Lt. Melvin Johnson said in a news release.
"Sadly, the holiday season leads to an increase in drivers who shouldn't be driving. It's important for us to let people know that if you feel different, you drive different."
A total of 99 people were killed and nearly 4,500 injured on California roads during the 2017 Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Nearly 35 percent of the fatal crashes involved alcohol.
Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.
