The Kern County Auto Theft Task Force made multiple arrests following operations that recovered stolen vehicles and stolen property that included photo albums, awards and heirlooms of the late and former Kern County sheriff Charlie Dodge.
Twelve stolen vehicles were recovered, two vehicles were impounded and 11 suspects were arrested. Charges for the arrested included property theft, vehicle theft, possession for sales, identity theft and illegal weapons.
Some of the stolen items recovered included laptops, cameras, musical instruments, mail, packages and power tools. Several of the suspects were found in possession of stolen personal identifying profiles of several current and potential victims of identity theft, said CHP.
These late-night operations took place during the week of Jan. 6 in response to a spike in vehicle burglaries in the Bakersfield and Shafter areas, according to the California Highway Patrol. KernCATT is comprised of members from the California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department. The Shafter Police Department also assisted with the operations, according to CHP.
If you wish to provide any auto theft related information, you may contact the KernCATT Tip Line at 336-0311.
