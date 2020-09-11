Final striping operations for the 24th Street corridor are scheduled to take place Sunday through Thursday evenings between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
The work will require alternating lane closures on 23rd Street and 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge and State Route 178. At least one lane will remain open for traffic in each direction during project hours.
Final striping is expected to take about three weeks to complete though the majority of the work will be finished during the four-day period, the news release stated.
Additionally, alternating lane closures will continue during daytime hours between Oak and B streets, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for streetscaping. Those closures are expected to last until the end of month, and at least one lane will remain open in each direction for traffic.
The city stated that the project schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
