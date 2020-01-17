A Lancaster man is in custody on suspicion of attempted homicide in Mojave on Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel Palacio, 44, was booked into the Mojave Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and a hit-and-run resulting in injury.
Around 12:27 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to K Street and Shasta Street in Mojave for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The suspect fled in his vehicle, and the victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries, according to KCSO. The investigation revealed the suspect intentionally hit the victim, KCSO said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the suspect’s vehicle and detained Palacio in Lancaster. KCSO deputies responded and took custody of the suspect.
The victim remains in critical condition, KCSO said.
KCSO encourages anyone with additional information to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.