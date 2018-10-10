Deputies arrested a Lamont woman on suspicion of murder Tuesday after a man who was assaulted died earlier in the day.
Joseline Rodriguez, 27, is being held without bail pending her arraignment Thursday in Superior Court, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies assigned to the Lamont substation were called to the 7700 block of Florence Street Tuesday afternoon to a report of an assault victim and found a man suffering from "obvious traumatic injuries," according to a sheriff's release.
The man died. His name has not yet been released.
Rodriguez was identified as a suspect and arrested, according to sheriff's officials. There are no other suspects.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
