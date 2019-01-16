Two people wearing ski masks and armed with shotguns robbed a gas station in Lamont Tuesday night, sheriff's officials said.
Deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. to a gas station at Kimber Avenue and Weedpatch Highway where the suspects grabbed cash from the registers then fled, according to sheriff's officials.
They left in a white car headed east on Highway 59, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
