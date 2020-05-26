A fire in the 2300 of Lake Street Monday destroyed multiple structures before being put out by the Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire departments.
At about 2:09 p.m. KCFD personnel responded to a house fire. A detached garage on fire to the rear of a property on Lake Street was completely involved with fire, which had spread to an adjacent residence on Kentucky Street, according to a news release.
The detached garage and residence at the rear of the Kentucky Street property were destroyed, KCFD said. Two other structures sustained moderate fire damage and another sustained minor fire damage.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by KCFD. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, KCFD said. Four residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from Red Cross and City Serve.
The fire resulted in an estimated $90,000 in damages, KCFD said.
