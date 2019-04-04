A group of students from Wallace Middle School in Lake Isabella were injured in a coolant leak on Thursday morning.
The Kernville Union School District said at around 7:26 a.m., a bus on route to the school experienced a failure with its heating system, which caused coolant to leak into the bus. Out of around 50 kids, eight sustained minor injuries.
One student had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment as a precaution. The department said 911 was called immediately and that the injured students were released to their parents at the scene.
“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and I’m proud of the way our students and staff followed our evacuation procedures,” said Marie Sampson, director of student services for the district. “We truly appreciate the trust you put in us for your child’s education and safety."
