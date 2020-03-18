La Costa Mariscos announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that it will temporarily be closing its location at the Ice House but their Riverwalk location at 10100 Stockdale Highway will remain open for dining and takeout.
“Thank you to all who continue to support us. Keep shopping small. Families are depending on it. Stay safe and wash your hands,” the restaurant’s Facebook post said.
