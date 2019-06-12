Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of some of its frozen berry products due to possible Hepatitis A contamination, according to Kern County Public Health.
The department said the products, manufactured by Townshend Farms, may have been distributed to stores in Kern County, such as Food 4 Less, Foods Co. and possibly Costco. The department is in the process of verifying that the products are no longer being sold in stores.
“We encourage residents to check their freezers for these recalled products and discard them immediately,” said KCPH Director Matt Constantine.
So far, there have been no local illnesses reported in connection with the recall.
Hepatitis A is an infection that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.
Anyone with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider.
