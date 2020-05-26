Kern High School District will provide free summer “grab and go” meals to children ages 2 to 18 from June 1 until July 9, according to a news release from the district.
KHSD Nutrition Services will provide meals from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the following high school sites:
- Arvin
- Bakersfield High
- East Bakersfield
- Frontier
- Golden Valley
- Highland
- Independence
- Kern Valley
- Mira Monte
- North
- Nueva
- Ridgeview
- Shafter
- South
- Stockdale
- West
Sites serving dinner during meal distribution times will continue with the service this summer, the release said.
KHSD will end bus route curbside services during the summer session. The last day for curbside meal bus services will be Thursday, the release said.
