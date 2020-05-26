The Kern High School District’s transportation department’s bus drivers will park their buses in the shape of 2020 to honor this year's graduating classes, according to Erin Briscoe, public information and communications manager for the district.
The event will take place at 8:15 a.m. at the KHSD Transportation Yard, located at 3701 E. Belle Terrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.