Kern Valley prison officials Investigating inmate homicide

Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating the death Wednesday of inmate Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide, according to a news release.
At approximately 4:46 p.m., prison staff found Mendoza unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26, during a routine security check.
An emergency medical alert was immediately issued when staff noticed visual injuries to Juan E. Mendoza.
Medical staff and emergency services attempted life-saving measures on Juan E. Mendoza. He was taken to the institution’s medical facility for care; however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Jorge L. Mendoza was removed from the cell, and has been rehoused at the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending the outcome of the investigation.
Juan E. Mendoza was admitted in February 2020 from San Bernardino County with a six-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and personal use of a dangerous weapon, according to the release. Jorge L. Mendoza was admitted from Monterey County in August 2018 with a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder with the use of a firearm by a second-striker.