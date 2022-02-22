Kern Valley inmate pleads guilty to fraud charges

A Kern Valley State Prison inmate pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges for his role in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Daryol Richmond, 31, obtained the personal identifying information for other individuals, including inmates and non-inmates, without their authorization, according to the plea agreement.
He then provided this information to his co-conspirators inside and outside of prison through emails and jail calls. The co-conspirators then filed applications for unemployment insurance with the California Employment Development Department that falsely stated that the inmates, minor children and others previously worked as clothing merchants, handymen and other jobs, and recently became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the plea agreement, Richmond acknowledged that he was responsible for $1.4 million worth of the fraudulent claims.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, EDD, and Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton is prosecuting the case.
Richmond is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Sept. 19, 2022. Richmond faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge. He also faces a mandatory, additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.
DOJ officials identified one other inmate who’s charged in connection with the case, Telvin Breaux, 29, a prisoner at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, as well as six other co-defendants: Holly White, 30, of Los Angeles; Cecelia Allen, 33, of Downey; Fantasia Brown, 33, of Los Angeles; Tonisha Brown, 28, of Los Angeles; Fantesia Davis, 32, of Victorville; and Shanice White, 28, of Hawthorne.