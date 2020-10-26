Despite improving weather conditions, Kern County will remain under a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions until Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Low humidity, dry vegetation, severe to extreme drought conditions and very strong winds as high as 45 mph near Tehachapi have contributed to the heightened awareness of fire danger, according to Jim Andersen, meteorologist for NWS Hanford.
While the areas of most concern are 4,000 feet elevation and higher, Andersen said dry vegetation throughout the county puts numerous areas at increased fire risk.
“All of the vegetation is pretty dry in all places (throughout Kern County) so any little fire could spread quickly,” Andersen said.
Andersen said the recent conditions have been attributed to a strong low-pressure system to the east and a “northeastern flow” of wind that have impacted much of central California. He said that similar wind conditions are to be expected through the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning.
“Things will start to decrease as far as wind speeds go (after Tuesday),” Andersen said. “We have a high-pressure system that will start moving into the West Coast.”
Engineer Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for the Kern County Fire Department, said the recent weather conditions have been a “definite” topic of concern for KCFD. On Monday, he said the department put additional wildland crews on standby in case any sudden fires broke out.
“What we’re referring to is the conditions in which if a fire were to start, it would have a very much increased likelihood of it being fast spreading and could get intense very quickly,” Freeborn said. “There’s the possibility of it being a very erratic fire and could push one direction and the wind could shift and push another direction.”
On Monday afternoon, just after 1 p.m., multiple vegetation fires sparked near Highway 99 between highways 223 and 119, according to Freeborn. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene where about 10 small fires were burning. No structures or vehicles were threatened, Freeborn said.
“We sometimes see similar fires like this when someone's dragging a chain down the road,” Freeborn said. “That’s not to say that’s what has occurred here, but it’s not uncommon to see a fire on the roadside that has multiple fires.”
Freeborn urged citizens to take the increased fire risk warnings seriously and to pay closer attention to things such as their radio and their surroundings. He put specific emphasis on Kern County residents living in or near mountain communities.
Pacific Gas & Electric designated Kern County as “all clear” on Monday afternoon from the potential of public safety power shutoffs. Previously, 638 Kern customers were at risk of having power deactivated, according to Katie Allen, marketing and communications director for PG&E.
“Due to improved weather conditions, no (public safety power shutoffs) will occur,” Allen said. “No one in Kern lost power due to a public safety power shutoff (this weekend).”
Reggie Kumar, spokesperson for Southern California Edison, said Monday afternoon that 5,324 Kern County customers were under consideration for a public safety power shutoff. However, as of later Monday afternoon, Kern County was no longer listed as a public safety power shutoff consideration area, according to the utility's website.
Earlier Monday, a fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Orange County, according to the Associated Press. The fire exploded in size to more than six square miles within a few hours of breaking out around dawn in Silverado Canyon and near houses in Irvine, home to about 280,000 residents.