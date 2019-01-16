Part of the Kern River Parkway trail will need to be closed next week for work related to the Kern River Bridge Improvement project.
Cyclists will not be able to use the trail from Jan. 21-25 where the new bridge crosses over the path and Kern River. Bike and pedestrian traffic in the area will be detoured to the south side of Truxtun Avenue between Commercial Way and Empire Drive so falsework can be done on the bridge.
In addition, motorists should expect shoulder closures on the Westside Parkway during the day for the next month for lighting and fiber optic work. This will affect both directions of traffic between Truxtun and Mohawk Street.
Nighttime closures on Truxtun near the Westside Parkway ramps may also be in place on an as-needed basis through the rest of January while bridge falsework is completed.
If closures are needed, the Westside Parkway eastbound off-ramp will be closed, but the westbound on-ramp will remain open. Closure hours are between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
