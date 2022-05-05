Kern Probation seizes guns, drugs following searches

The Kern County Probation Department arrested two probationers and seized guns, ammunition and narcotics after a series of home checks Tuesday in the metro Bakersfield area.
The first arrest was 43-year-old Gary Hooper, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision and had an active warrant for absconding supervision, according to the news release from the Probation Department.
Officers reported finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, more than 100 rounds of live ammunition, more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl and additional paraphernalia at his home in the 10000 block of Enger Street.
Hooper was arrested on suspicion of weapon- and drug sales-related offenses, as well as for his outstanding warrant.
The second arrest was 30-year-old Anthony Hernandez, who was on active Mandatory Supervision and had two unrelated misdemeanor warrants, according to the release.
Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Mandatory Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1800 block of Pacific Street and reported finding a loaded, stolen .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, live ammunition, a pound of methamphetamine and more than $8,000 in cash.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of weapon- and drug sales-related offenses, the two outstanding warrants and a violation of the terms of his mandatory supervision, according to the release.