Kern Probation Department search leads to firearm seizure

The Kern County Probation Department's Adult Probation Supervision Unit arrested a man after seizing an AR-15-style rifle and other live ammunition rounds of various calibers during a “home call” in the 200 block of Clyde Street in Bakersfield.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a search in the home of Bryan Ramirez, 24, who was on felony probation, according to a Probation Department news release.
Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of various firearms charges, as well as a probation violation.