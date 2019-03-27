Kern Medical Center has been fined $34,650 after leaving a surgical instrument inside a patient's abdomen for 20 days before it was discovered and removed.
According to documents issued by the California Department of Public Health, "the hospital failed to ensure the health and safety of a patient when it did not follow established policies and procedures regarding the treatment and care of a patient."
The hospital failed to conduct a surgical instrument count during an abdominal hysterectomy on April 3 last year and left a ribbon retractor inside the patient, according to CDPH documents.
The retractor is used to separate the edges of a surgical incision or wound, or to hold back organs and tissues so body parts under the incision can be reached. The one used in this surgery was 33 centimeters long, five centimeters wide and one millimeter thick.
The patient was discharged April 5. On April 23, the patient returned to the hospital's emergency room complaining of abdominal pain.
An X-ray revealed a "possible large foreign body" in the patient's abdomen, according to the documents. A surgery was performed the same day and the retractor removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.