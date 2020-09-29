The Kern County Superior Court will begin providing live audio streams of all non-confidential criminal and civil proceedings throughout the county on Thursday, according to a news release from the court.
The announcement comes with a new standing order that has been issued by Judge Judith K. Dulcich in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the court’s facilities. All members of the public and other courtroom observers are encouraged to avoid physically attending court and to instead utilize the audio stream, according to the release.
“The Kern County Superior Court recognizes the important role that public access to criminal and civil proceedings plays in a democratic society,” the court's news release stated. “At the same time, the court must take reasonable steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in court facilities.”
Users of the court’s audio streaming service are still prohibited against photographing, recording and rebroadcasting the proceedings without a court order. Violation of this order is punishable, according to the news release.
Live audio streaming can be accessed on the court’s website at https://www.kern.courts.ca.gov/. Click “Court Hearing Audio Streaming” on the homepage and select the audio live-stream you desire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.