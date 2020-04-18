Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended in a shooting, leaving one suspect dead and another in custody Saturday morning in west Bakersfield.
At about 12:42 a.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched after shots were reported in the 300 block of May Street in Oildale. Deputies determined the shots were from a moving vehicle. Deputies found the suspect's vehicle and tried an enforcement stop, but the vehicle did not yield and deputies pursued, according to a KCSO news release.
One person in the car fired multiple shots at deputies, according to KCSO.
The car was stopped near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn's Place. An officer-involved shooting followed with one suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene. After a standoff, the other suspect was taken into custody, according to KCSO. Their names have not been released.The deputies were were involved were not hurt, and have been placed on routine administrative leave, KCSO reported.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
