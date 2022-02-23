 Skip to main content
Kern County Sheriff’s Office makes pair of arrests in shooting outside bar

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Wednesday that two more arrests have been made in connection with a Jan. 29 shooting outside the Lone Oak Lounge.

Erik Manjarrez, 20, and Manuel Manjarrez, 23, were arrested Monday as the result of a KCSO investigation into this incident, according to a KCSO news release. The suspects turned themselves in after arrest warrants were filed by KCSO investigators for suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The first arrest made in connection with the shooting, which resulted in three people being taken to the hospital and a fourth person who sustained less serious injuries, was Jesus Manjarrez, 27, who was taken into custody Feb. 11.

The shooting was believed to have followed a confrontation that happened around 10:43 p.m. near the lounge on Rosedale Highway.

Anyone with information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

