Kern County Sheriff’s Office makes pair of arrests in shooting outside bar

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Wednesday that two more arrests have been made in connection with a Jan. 29 shooting outside the Lone Oak Lounge.
Erik Manjarrez, 20, and Manuel Manjarrez, 23, were arrested Monday as the result of a KCSO investigation into this incident, according to a KCSO news release. The suspects turned themselves in after arrest warrants were filed by KCSO investigators for suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.
The first arrest made in connection with the shooting, which resulted in three people being taken to the hospital and a fourth person who sustained less serious injuries, was Jesus Manjarrez, 27, who was taken into custody Feb. 11.
The shooting was believed to have followed a confrontation that happened around 10:43 p.m. near the lounge on Rosedale Highway.
Anyone with information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.