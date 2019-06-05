The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has decided to shutter its gang unit, the department announced on Wednesday.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the decision stemmed from the fact the department only has three people in the unit and that they have had difficulty recruiting personnel given the department’s financial constraints.
“It’s unavoidable. It is what it is,” Youngblood said. “We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got.”
The three deputies are already in the process of being reassigned to other units, he said.
Two of them will be transitioned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Unit and the other will be transferred to the California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team, Youngblood said.
Despite the closure of the unit, Youngblood said KCSO will still concentrate on gangs and will assign deputies to deal with those issues when the need arises.
“We’re not going to turn our backs on gang violence, but there will be not formalized, dedicated gang unit,” Youngblood said.
Prior to the closure, half of the positions in the gang unit were already vacant due to budget limitations. To fully staff the unit, Youngblood said it would have taken around 13 deputies.
Youngblood said the Sheriff’s Office’s other special units could be eliminated in the future due to the personnel and financial constraints the office is dealing with.
“We’re getting smaller and smaller,” he said. “This is the beginning of more to come for our specialized units. If things continue the way they are, I don’t see it changing.”
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer provided a statement in response to the Sheriff’s Office’s decision.
“The gang unit of the Kern County Sheriff’s (Office) has played a valued role in the prosecution of gang-related crimes. It is unfortunate that limitations of law enforcement resources prevent this unit from remaining operational,” she said.
This story will be updated.
(3) comments
When are they going to eliminate all the corrupt deputies?
Can someone please explain this to me....we have a BOS that is impotent! We have a half brained CAO....we continue to pick away at fire and safety when we need them the most. Why not have fire and safety do their budgets first (reasonable) and then if there is any money left, divide it up among the rest of the county agencies. In this day and age do we really a library, Hart Park or for that matter ANY county parks if we can't staff fire and safety! Enough is enough!
At one point in time, I shared your point-of-view on the library, but I don't think that way now. I now believe the library is lifeline to the impoverished. While hard to believe, not every family has access to the internet or even cell phones. Not every family can even afford a Kindle Fire. The library shouldn't be an afterthought. As for the other departments, they all serve their purpose and are needed in some capacity.
